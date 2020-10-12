Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 179 new Coronavirus cases Sunday and no new deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 156 are confirmed and 23 are probable.
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 13,362 since March 14.
New cases range in age from 5-months-old to 89 with a median age of 34, the Health Department reports.
The dates of positive tests range from October 4 to October 11.
There have been 1,286 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll stands at 397.
Health officials say 190,584 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.
