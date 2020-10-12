HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Fetterman came out on the winning side of a bet after the Steelers beat the Eagles.
Filed Under:Eagles, Jake Tapper, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Local News, NFL, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — CNN anchor Jake Tapper posted to social media on Sunday sporting a Steelers mask after losing a bet with Pa. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, Tapper said: “Ok; I lost a bet to PA Lt Gov @JohnFetterman. Congrats to him and all @steelers fans.”

Tapper, a longtime Eagles fan, posted the photo after the Steelers were victorious in Sunday’s matchup, beating the Eagles 38-29.

