By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — CNN anchor Jake Tapper posted to social media on Sunday sporting a Steelers mask after losing a bet with Pa. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.
In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, Tapper said: “Ok; I lost a bet to PA Lt Gov @JohnFetterman. Congrats to him and all @steelers fans.”
Ok; I lost a bet to PA Lt Gov @JohnFetterman. Congrats to him and all @steelers fans — pic.twitter.com/CqolFEjtyN
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 11, 2020
Tapper, a longtime Eagles fan, posted the photo after the Steelers were victorious in Sunday’s matchup, beating the Eagles 38-29.
