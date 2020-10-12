Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – Chartiers Valley School District has confirmed that a “member or member of the Chartiers Valley High School community” had tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the district, the positive case is not related to in-school transmission.
Since the positive case was identified on October 11, the district has been working with Allegheny County Health Department to identify anyone that may have had close contact with those affected by the positive test.
The individual or individuals that tested positive will not be in the building for the duration of their quarantine, in accordance with health department guidelines, the district said.
