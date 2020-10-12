PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Columbus Day, or Indigenous People’s Day, depending on where you live.

Here in Pittsburgh, it’s still recognized as Columbus Day, and over the weekend, the debate over the Columbus Statue in Schenley Park reached a new level.

Mayor Bill Peduto released his opinion on what should happen with the Columbus statue, saying it should be removed.

Over the weekend, the statue was covered in plastic and the city says it may stay covered until it’s taken down.

This comes after the Art commission voted 3-0 in favor of its removal.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the statue will be displayed in a private location yet to be determined.

This follows heated debates between Native American groups that say the statue represents genocide and slavery and Italian Americans who say it represents their contributions to the city.

Mayor Peduto, who is Italian American, says it is time for it to come down and be preserved in a manner that celebrates Italian culture while acknowledging the damage that slavery and racism have done to America.

As for the celebration of Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day, KDKA has found at least two local areas that celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.

Those are the communities of Sharpsburg and Millvale.

Mayor Peduto has asked for the Art Commission to take a final vote on the Columbus statue’s removal.

Their next meeting is scheduled for October 28th.

No agenda has been posted yet.