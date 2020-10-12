By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police, fire, and paramedics responded to the scene of a fatal accident that took place Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.

The accident took place just after 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of S. 18th Street and Crossman Street involving a minivan and a cement truck.

The driver of the cement truck was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

A passenger in the van was killed in the accident, while the driver of the van is in critical condition.

Police announced that S. 18th Street was closed in both directions just before 8:00 a.m.

Police, Fire, and EMS have responded to a 3-vehicle collision on S 18th and Crossman streets. 18th Street is closed in both directions. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mm4MDkXapB — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 12, 2020

It’s unclear at this time when the roadway will reopen.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.