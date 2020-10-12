HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The accident happened Monday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police, fire, and paramedics responded to the scene of a fatal accident that took place Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.

The accident took place just after 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of S. 18th Street and Crossman Street involving a minivan and a cement truck.

The driver of the cement truck was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

A passenger in the van was killed in the accident, while the driver of the van is in critical condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Police announced that S. 18th Street was closed in both directions just before 8:00 a.m.

It’s unclear at this time when the roadway will reopen.

