By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Municipal Authority of Derry Borough has issued a boil water advisory.
Officials issued the order on Monday after a pike broke on Sunday. The advisory will remain in place until officials receive results from water sampling.
Any water to be used for cooking or drinking should be boiled for at least one minute.
“If you have an infant or are in need of bottled water we have a very limited supply at our office that is available at our office,” the authority said on Facebook.
