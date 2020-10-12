By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – The Hopewell Area School District has alerted families to five positive cases of coronavirus.

According to a letter sent to families, an 11th-grade student at the high school had tested positive and was last in the building on October 6.

Once the district began speaking with families, it became learned that four other students had tested positive for the virus.

According to the district, the four additional cases were found in the same family.

The students are in 11th, 8th, 6th, and 4th grades, respectively.

All of them last attended school on October 8.

The school has since worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to initiate contact tracing and they have begun increased efforts to clean and sanitize all of the buildings’ learning spaces, but plan to focus mainly on the rooms these students were in and the school buses they boarded to get to and from school.

The district says if any further mitigation efforts are needed, they will be in touch with the families within the district.