By: KDKA-TV Digital Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ever wonder what a pup’s eye view of Pittsburgh would look like?

Visit Pittsburgh’s new mascot, Ace the Adventure Dog, is now providing us with that perspective.

Ace, the 3-year-old brindle boxer, is part of Visit Pittsburgh’s Rediscover Pittsburgh campaign, which launched in June.

“He loves to get out in the city of Pittsburgh. He loves adventure, the trails and to explore Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods,” Kayleigh McCracken, Ace’s owner and Visit Pittsburgh staff member, said. “What better way to experience it then with you BFF, best furry friend.”

Ace made his debut during National Dog Week, but Rediscover Pittsburgh has been around for a few months now. Launched amid the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign aims to bring travelers looking for a short getaway to Pittsburgh.

“We’re really finding this year with travelers, they feel most comfortable going to destinations within two to three hours of their home. They like to drive there, and so we figured, if you’re packing the car, pack you BFF and bring them too,” Shannon Wolfgang, Visit Pittsburgh Director of Marketing Communications, said.

Whether coming for a weekend getaway or you’re already a Pittsburgher, there’s no better way to discover the city and meet other people than with your dog.

Ace has some advice on where you and your pup can go.

For a “pawsome” time, Ace’s favorite spots are the city and county green spaces.

“The city and county parks, he just loves getting outdoors. They have areas you can take them off leash, and he just loves meeting new people and new neighbors,” Wolfgang said.

Ace also loves accompanying his family to pet-friendly restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, ice cream shops and hotels.

Here are Ace’s top five pup-friendly places in Pittsburgh:

1. County and City Parks

2. Double Wide Grill

3. SurfSUP PIttsburgh, for the water-loving pup

4. Inner Grove Brewing

5. Kimpton Hotel Monaco and Fairmont Pittsburgh

If you and your BFF are out and about exploring one of these places or anywhere else in the city, and run into Ace, he would love to meet you.

“He’s more than happy to come over and say hi to you,” said McCracken of Ace’s paw-shake.

For more information on Visit Pittsburgh’s Rediscover Pittsburgh campaign, visit their website.

Give Ace a follow on Instagram at @acepghadventures!

Ace hopes you and your best furry friend enjoy exploring.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24