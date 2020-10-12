By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students in Pittsburgh Public Schools are still nearly a month away from physically returning to classrooms.

On Monday, Mayor Bill Peduto thanked school leaders for being cautious amid the coronavirus pandemic.

November 9 is the first day that students and teachers are scheduled for in-person instruction. The mayor said by waiting until then, the city can see whether the virus is spiking again and by how much.

“We know there is going to be a spike. The question is how much? So giving the city of Pittsburgh a couple of weeks right now will really give them a better idea of understanding of how much of a spike we’re going to see,” Peduto said.

The mayor said the best thing people can do to ensure students get back to school for in-person learning is to wear a mask anytime you’re around other people.