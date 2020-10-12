Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Monroeville Mall.
Police are looking for 20-year-old Lawrence Murphy.
Murphy is being charged with criminal homicide and weapons violations.
He is described as a Black male, 6’2″, and with a thin build. Police believe he has ties to the Braddock area.
Anyone that sees him is being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, and anyone that may have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
