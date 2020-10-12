HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
County Police now have a suspect in a shooting that took place outside of the Monroeville Mall.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Fatal Shooting, Lawrence Murphy, Local TV, Monroeville Mall, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Monroeville Mall.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Lawrence Murphy.

Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police

RELATED: Man Shot, Killed Outside Party City At Monroeville Mall

Murphy is being charged with criminal homicide and weapons violations.

He is described as a Black male, 6’2″, and with a thin build. Police believe he has ties to the Braddock area.

Anyone that sees him is being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, and anyone that may have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Comments