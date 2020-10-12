Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve learned more about the new restaurants moving into the former Original Hot Dog Shop in Oakland.
The Original Hot Dog Shop, better known as “The O’ closed it’s doors back in the spring.
The Mero Restaurant Group, which owns nearby Stack’d and CHiKN, plans to put a taco bar and sandwich restaurant in the historic eatery.
They say the first floor will hold Viva Los Tacos and the second floor will be home to Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.
Both restaurants expect to open in the spring of 2021.
