By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,254 new cases of Coronavirus and 24 additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

A total of 1,088 new cases are reported today, and 1,166 new cases were reported on Sunday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 173,304 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The state does not provide an update on Sundays.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 5-11 is 239,484 with 9,117 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 23,061 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Sunday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,368.

There were six new deaths reported Sunday, and 18 new deaths reported for Monday

There are 2,044,706 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 10/12/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 173,304 total cases statewide

• 8,368 deaths statewide

• 2,044,706 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosFeSwv — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 12, 2020

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 23,953 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,289 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 29,242 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,552 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,345 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

