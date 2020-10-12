Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing man in need of medical attention.
According to police, 28-year-old Shavon Lofland was last seen in the city’s Glen Hazel section. They say he’s in need of medical attention, but did not specify his condition.
Lofland is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on both of his arms and a missing front tooth.
He was last seen wearing a black and yellow Steelers jacket, a red baseball cap and was carrying a red and black backpack.
Anyone with information on Lofland’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.
