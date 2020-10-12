HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing man in need of medical attention.

According to police, 28-year-old Shavon Lofland was last seen in the city’s Glen Hazel section. They say he’s in need of medical attention, but did not specify his condition.

(Courtesy: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Lofland is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on both of his arms and a missing front tooth.

He was last seen wearing a black and yellow Steelers jacket, a red baseball cap and was carrying a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information on Lofland’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

