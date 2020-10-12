PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditions likely will be completely dry today.

I say that because as we are starting off the day, there are a couple pockets of drizzle here and there.

Also, if you are east of the Laurels and Ridges, you’ll likely see rain through the day as well.

For everyone else? Dry with sunshine around this afternoon.

HigH temperatures should be in the mid-70s.

Morning low temperatures will be near 60 degrees with lunchtime temperatures near 70.

Our next chance for rain arrives tonight behind a cool front.

Rain could arrive as soon as midnight in Pittsburgh (Probably most likely to arrive after 1:00 a.m.) and will stick around through 8:00 a.m. at least.

Obviously, this may impact the morning commute for some with light rain possibly slowing down the morning commute.

After 8:00 a.m., the rest of the day will be dry and pleasant, but not as warm as today.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

High temperatures through Thursday are expected to remain above the seasonal average but a big temperature drop is expected as we head into the weekend.

Don’t let the high temperature of 51 fool you on Friday, that high will likely be hit early in the day, with temperatures dropping through the rest of the day.

That means a big chunk of the day will be spent in the 40’s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.