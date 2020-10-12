MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – More than 40 people at Serra Catholic High School are quarantining after the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that someone involved with the school’s football team had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the principal, the positive test came in over the weekend, and immediately upon learning of the positive test, he contacted Ligonier Valley, the team’s Homecoming opponent, right away.

This was not the news Serra Catholic was hoping for, with the regular season ending in just a few weeks.

For the next 14 days, there will be no practices or games in response to the positive case of COVID-19.

It is not known at this time if the positive case was in a player or staff member.

However, the good news from the diocese is that all health protocols are being followed and the person is only experiencing mild symptoms.

Around 40 student-athletes and football staff have been told to quarantine and on Monday, the entire school moved to remote learning for the day.

Ligonier Valley provided KDKA with a statement, saying:

“We have been advised by Serra Catholic administration that the positive case is that of an individual who did not have direct contact with any of our athletes. In the event that we are notified as a result of contact tracing that their initial information was developed beyond that individual, we will follow directives by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Education.”

Serra Catholic was scheduled to kick off against Apollo-Ridge this coming Friday but now that game is on hold.

Apollo-Ridge players say they’re disappointed but health and safety come first.

According to WPIAL, it’s up to each individual school to decide how or when they’ll make up missed games and the deadline to decide is October 24.

The principal of Serra Catholic says that the plan is to continue remote learning tomorrow.