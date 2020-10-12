HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The Original Oyster House first opened in 1870.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s oldest restaurant, the Original Oyster House is celebrating t’s 150th anniversary on Monday.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto will also declare Monday ‘The Original Oyster House Day” in the city of Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: Grippo Family)

The restaurant is located in the heart of Market Square and is a designated Historic Landmark.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It first opened in 1870 and sold oysters for a penny and beer for just 10 cents.

It’s now owned by Jen Grippo after her father purchased it in 1970.

