By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s oldest restaurant, the Original Oyster House is celebrating t’s 150th anniversary on Monday.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto will also declare Monday ‘The Original Oyster House Day” in the city of Pittsburgh.
The restaurant is located in the heart of Market Square and is a designated Historic Landmark.
It first opened in 1870 and sold oysters for a penny and beer for just 10 cents.
It’s now owned by Jen Grippo after her father purchased it in 1970.
