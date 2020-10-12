Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled a teenager’s death in a house fire earlier this year an accident.
Dayanna Shaffer, 14, died in a fire at her home in West Deer back in March.
The Medical Examiner now says she died from smoke inhalation and second- and third-degree burns.
The fire marshal determined the fire started under the front porch by “improperly discarded smoking materials.”
Shaffer was an eighth grader at Deer Lakes Middle School.
The family’s dog was also killed in the flames.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.