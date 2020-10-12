HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The Medical Examiner says 14-year-old Dayanna Shaffer died from smoke inhalation and second- and third-degree burns.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Fire, Fire, Local TV, West Deer Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled a teenager’s death in a house fire earlier this year an accident.

Dayanna Shaffer, 14, died in a fire at her home in West Deer back in March.

The Medical Examiner now says she died from smoke inhalation and second- and third-degree burns.

The fire marshal determined the fire started under the front porch by “improperly discarded smoking materials.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fred Williams)

Shaffer was an eighth grader at Deer Lakes Middle School.

The family’s dog was also killed in the flames.

