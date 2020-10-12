YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Faculty members at Youngstown State University have gone on strike as negotiators continued their efforts to resolve disputes over salary increases and related issues.
The walkout that began Monday morning did not disrupt classes, as the school is currently on a brief fall break.
But students are due back in class on Wednesday, and school President Jim Tressel sent them an email stating the university is making plans to continue classes if the faculty remains on strike.
The two sides reported making “some progress Sunday on a potential three-year contract and were due to meet again on Monday afternoon.
