By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 74 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday and no new deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 57 are confirmed from 1,301 PCR tests and 17 are probable. Eight of those probable cases are from positive antigen tests.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 13,436 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 14 years to 91 years with a median age of 35 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests ranged from Oct. 7-12.

There have been 1,293 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 329 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 128 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 397.

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 192,926 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.