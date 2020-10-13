By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is among the best places to live in the United States, according to a new listing from U.S. News and World Report.

Multiple cities in Pennsylvania are on the 2020-2021 Best Places to Live rankings.

Pittsburgh comes in at No. 77.

U.S. News and World Report says of Pittsburgh, “Emerging from a dying steel industry, Pittsburgh is earning another name: reinvention city.”

They site our state, county, city and riverfront parks as a big perk. In addition, they call us a “hub of technology and education,” thanks to our universities and the growing number of technological-based businesses locating here.

Finally, they cite our “strong sense of community.”

Elsewhere in in the state, Harrisburg ranks 51, Reading is at 96, and Philadelphia ranks at 118.

In order to determine the country’s best places to live, U.S. News and World Report says they examined 150 of the most populous metro areas. Some of the categories examined included having a good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market and a high quality of life.

The top three places to live are Boulder and Denver, Colorado, and Austin, Texas.

