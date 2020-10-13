By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW YORK (KDKA) — The New York Jets have released running back Le’Veon Bell.
On Tuesday night, the team announced the news and thanked Bell for his “efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team.” Bell played 17 games with the team over the last two seasons.
Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020
Bell seemingly responded on Twitter following the news of his release. He posted the prayer-hands emoji and a message to his next team.
🙏🏾
— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020
got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN
— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020
Bell was on the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season before signing a contract with the Jets.
