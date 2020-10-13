HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW YORK (KDKA) — The New York Jets have released running back Le’Veon Bell.

On Tuesday night, the team announced the news and thanked Bell for his “efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team.” Bell played 17 games with the team over the last two seasons.

Bell seemingly responded on Twitter following the news of his release. He posted the prayer-hands emoji and a message to his next team.

Bell was on the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season before signing a contract with the Jets.

