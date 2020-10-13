By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW STANTON (KDKA) — A local man is facing child neglect charges after police say they found him, his girlfriend and their 2-year-old daughter in a local motel room with drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, state police first went to the Budget Inn motel in New Stanton to try to serve a warrant.

Investigators say James Villi, of Jeannette, tried to shut the door on a trooper while trying to grab a knife from his pocket.

A struggle ensued while police tried to arrest him.

Once in custody, police say they also found brass knuckles and switch blade on him.

When state police finally got inside the room, they say they found the couple’s 2-year-old daughter inside with several stamp bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia nearby.

Villi’s girlfriend, Kim Singer of Pittsburgh, is also facing charges in the case.

