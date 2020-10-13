By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TOBYHANNA, Pa. (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf is again pushing lawmakers to take steps to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania and to decriminalize it.
The governor says legalizing recreational marijuana could have a big economic impact; much like the farm bill did for hemp farming two years ago.
“When hemp and marijuana were banned, we didn’t just lose jobs, we lost decades of research, opportunities, innovation and economic growth,” Gov. Wolf said. “Even worse, marijuana criminalization laws have disproportionately harmed many people in Pennsylvania, contributing to especially economic trauma and harm in historically disadvantaged communities.”
According to the Governor’s Office, hemp was once a widespread crop in Pennsylvania.
Critics say legalizing recreational marijuana will increase drug use and cause more serious crashes.
