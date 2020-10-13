By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More smart garbage cans are popping up in the city of Pittsburgh.

The city says Department of Public Works crews are expanding pick-up service in neighborhood business districts thanks to the smart cans.

They come equipped with a built-in sensor that alerts DPW crews when they are full.

The city says this helps save money and frees up workers who can be moved to other projects.

In a statement, Mayor Bill Peduto said, “Cutting-edge work by officials at Public Works are providing better services and saving taxpayer money at the same time. These are simple and smart changes that are a model to other cities nationwide.”

The newest high-tech garbage cans will work on the weekends, which is a first, according to the city.

They will also be used on Mondays to target the cleanup of high-traffic sites like the North Shore, South Side and Lawrenceville.

There are now 1,300 of these smart garbage cans across the city.

