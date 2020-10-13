PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain showers wrapped up earlier today.

It looks like Pittsburgh saw just 0.12” of rain overall.

It has been a dry stretch of weather for Western Pennsylvania.

The area has only seen 1.26” of rain since August 29th through October 12th.

That is not a lot at all and looking at records it’s the fifth driest for that time on record for Pittsburgh.

Our next chance for rain comes in on Thursday evening, with rain chances sticking around through Friday afternoon.

This morning’s rain is due to a cool front that is sweeping through.

The morning hours are expected to be breezy as cool air rushes in from the northwest.

Temperatures should be in the mid-50s as you’re stepping out the door.

Skies will likely still be mostly cloudy for the lunch hour with temperatures near 60 degrees.

High temperatures should reach the mid-60s.

The weather is expected to be slightly above average through Thursday, with highs near 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

