(AP) — A man already facing aggravated murder charges in the death of a father and his young daughter could be sentenced to death if convicted.
The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday said a grand jury has re-indicted 36-year-old Shawn Allen on capital murder charges in the July deaths of 43-year-old Horace Lee and 22-month-old Azeria Tucker.
Authorities have alleged that Allen drove an SUV onto a driveway and fatally struck Lee and his daughter as he pushed her in a stroller around 1 a.m. on July 12. Investigators said Allen targeted Lee after an altercation outside a bar in the neighborhood.
Allen’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday about the death penalty specifications.
Relatives said Lee was raising Azeria by himself after her mother’s death seven months earlier.
