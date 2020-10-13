The Amazing Race is back with an all-new season and will celebrate over 1 million miles traveled as season 32 gets under way. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race pits teams 11 of two against one another in a race around the world, competing in various competitions and challenges with the winning team taking home ultimate bragging rights and a one million dollar prize.

This season, a pair of former NFL players will team up to go after that grand prize – Gary Barnidge and former Steeler DeAngelo Williams. Barnidge was a tightend that played eight season with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. Williams was Barnidge’s teammate in Carolina for 5 season before joining the black and yellow.

Once a member of the Steelers, Williams rushed for over 900 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground plus 40 receptions for 367 yards through the air in 2015. Williams would play one more season in Pittsburgh before retiring after the 2016 season.

As these two gridiron vets tackle a whole new challenge each shared what they are looking forward to most out of the experience.

“I look forward to the sport and competitive aspect of it. Since I have been retired from

professional football, I have missed the competition.” – DeAngelo Williams

“Just get that adrenaline going again because when you are retired you don’t get that competitive

environment again, so this allows us to achieve that environment in a race around the world.

Also just getting a chance to see so many countries is another big plus. Our main goal is to make

it to every country.” – Gary Barnidge

Tune in Wednesday nights to catch this dynamic duo run their race at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.