By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — A restaurant in Wexford is helping to raise money for Mary Maloney, the daughter of KDKA reporter Pam Surano.

Mary Maloney was seriously injured in a trampoline accident last month and is unable to walk. The Oven Pizza Company is preparing take-and-bake meals.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the family. Orders will be accepted until Oct. 18 and pickup will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Click here to order.

