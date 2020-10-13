Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — A restaurant in Wexford is helping to raise money for Mary Maloney, the daughter of KDKA reporter Pam Surano.
Mary Maloney was seriously injured in a trampoline accident last month and is unable to walk. The Oven Pizza Company is preparing take-and-bake meals.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the family. Orders will be accepted until Oct. 18 and pickup will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.
