By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Demonstrators gathered outside Senator Pat Toomey’s office in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon to protest the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
They called Toomey a hypocrite for moving forward with Barrett’s nomination despite delaying Merrick Garland’s nomination in 2016.
In a statement related to the hearings, Toomey said that Judge Barrett has displayed her commitment to the proper role of a judge, which is to apply the law and not to decide cases based on policy preference.
Toomey also criticized Senate Democrats for what he called their insistence that Supreme Court justices disregard the law and the constitution.
In her opening statement on Monday, Barrett said she’d bring new perspective to the court.
In confirmed, Barrett would be the first mother of school-aged children to sit on the Supreme Court.
