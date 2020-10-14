By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – With just a few weeks remaining in the 2020 election, one of the hottest debated topics, especially in Pennsylvania, is fracking.
In Johnstown on Tuesday night, President Trump said “with me, Pennsylvania is gonna frack.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden has said he would ban fracking on public lands but otherwise support the industry.
However, a new study from Harvard researchers shows that radiation levels up to 12 miles downwind of drilling sites can be significantly higher than background levels.
According to the study, radiation can be a health risk for those living nearby.
The study also found the biggest increases in radiation levels are near drilling sites in both Pennsylvania and Ohio.
The reason being – higher concentrations of naturally-occurring radioactive material beneath the surface.
