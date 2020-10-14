By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) – The Kiski-Area School District Superintendent Timothy Scott sent letters to families within the district alerting them to two students and a staff member that tested positive for coronavirus.
The two students were enrolled in Kiski Area North Primary School and Kiski Area Upper Elementary School, respectively.
As for the staff member, they were an employee at Kiski Area Upper Elementary School.
All three people have been isolating and recovering at home.
The district says after working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and conducting contact tracing that the schools’ adherence to mitigation tactics such as masks, physical distancing, and others, that there is a small chance of school transmission and that no additional staff or students will be required to quarantine.
Along with no additional quarantines needed, the district said the two schools plan to remain open.
You must log in to post a comment.