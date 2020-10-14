HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will take up the question of whether counties should count mail-in ballots when a voter’s signature doesn’t necessarily match the one on their registration.
In its order Wednesday, the state Supreme Court said it will decide the matter after Friday’s filings deadline in the case.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, says state law doesn’t require or permit counties to reject a mail-in ballot solely over a perceived signature inconsistency.
Republican lawmakers oppose Boockvar’s guidance to counties, saying it would “rewrite existing law.”
A surge in mail-in voting is spurring concerns that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots will be discarded in the presidential election over a variety of technicalities.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.