By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after a shooting in Manchester, police say.
On Wednesday night, Pittsburgh police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1200 block of North Franklin Street. While police officers were on the scene, a man arrived at a local hospital by private means with a gunshot wound to the head.
Zone 1 officers responded for a Shotspotter alert in the 1200 block of N. Franklin St. at 7:45 p.m.
While searching the area, officers received information that a male victim arrived at the hospital by private means with a critical gunshot wound.
The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/0Bfm4PTTeU
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 15, 2020
