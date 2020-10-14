HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after a shooting in Manchester, police say.

On Wednesday night, Pittsburgh police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1200 block of North Franklin Street. While police officers were on the scene, a man arrived at a local hospital by private means with a gunshot wound to the head.

