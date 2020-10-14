Comments
Serra Catholic Planning To Continue Remote Learning After Positive Coronavirus Case Among Football Team
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Students at Serra Catholic High School are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday.
Following a positive coronavirus test by someone involved with the football program, students had been learning remotely since Monday.
The test has also caused 40 athletes and football staff members to quarantine.
Serra Catholic’s scheduled football game against Apollo-Ridge on Friday has also been postponed.
