Serra Catholic students will return to the classroom on Wednesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Students at Serra Catholic High School are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday.

Following a positive coronavirus test by someone involved with the football program, students had been learning remotely since Monday.

    • The test has also caused 40 athletes and football staff members to quarantine.

    Serra Catholic’s scheduled football game against Apollo-Ridge on Friday has also been postponed.

