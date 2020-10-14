GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Westmoreland County officials say two Public Safety Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
KDKA’s Ross Guidotti has confirmed the employees work for Westmoreland County 911.
KDKA Confirms Westmoreland County 911 has at least 2 COVID-19 cases amongst employees.
The employees are now in quarantine as the county takes steps towards cleaning and contact tracing.
The Office of the County Commissioners say they are having the Public Safety building cleaned and disinfected. Other employees are being urged to wear masks.
They have also instituted temperature checks.
County officials say the two infected individuals are self isolating and contact tracing is underway as well as disinfection of the county emergency operation center.
The county Human Resources Department is doing the contact tracing.
Westmoreland County says they now have a total of 117 residents and 34 staff members, including contractors, with the virus. Five are in the hospital.
