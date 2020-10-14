PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced several WPIAL games, teams, and seasons to be postponed or worse – canceled.

Those cancellations and postponements will certainly have an effect on playoffs.

However, the WPIAL Board of Directors will be meeting on Wednesday to determine what happens in the playoffs.

The WPIAL football committee met last week to determine how they would handle canceled games that might affect playoff positioning, but that plan must be approved by the WPIAL Board of Directors.

Playoff positioning is usually determined by conference records and WPIAL points, or a head-to-head competition would be used in the case of a tie.

However, because some games were canceled, not all teams in certain classes such as 6A, which is the larger schools, played the same amount of games – meaning the committee may have to determine which teams are playoff eligible.

The executive director of the WPIAL football committee would not reveal their playoff plan, wanting to make sure it is approved by the board of directors.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. today.