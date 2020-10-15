By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A virtual concert fundraiser featuring Wiz Khalifa will be held next month to raise money to help fight hunger and food waste.

The event, titled ‘Yinz Citizen’ will be hosted by 412 Food Rescue and will streamed with appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Joe Grushecky, Donnie Iris, Anti-Flag, and numerous other Pittsburgh-based talent.

412 Food Rescue is holding this event virtually in place of its annual Sunday Supper fundraiser.

“Over the past five-plus years, and particular over the course of this pandemic, we have had the privilege of working with so many people from all over the city as we build a community-powered movement to end food waste and hunger,” said 412 Food Rescue co-founder and CEO Leah Lizarondo in a press release.

“We’re excited to celebrate with all yinz who make Pittsburgh so special,” Lizarondo said.

The event will be live-streamed online at 8:00 p.m. on November 12.

You can register for the free event online as well.

412 Food Rescue has prevented the waste of more than 14 million pounds of food since 2015.