PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene after an Amazon delivery van rolled down a hill and crashed into a home in Mt. Washington.
The van hit a house and another car on Virginia Avenue on Thursday. Police say two women and a dog inside the home got out safely.
#BREAKING: an Amazon van appears to have gone into this home on Virginia Avenue in Mt. Washington. The airbags in the van deployed. A silver Chevrolet also appears to have damage.
We’re working to find out how this happened. pic.twitter.com/OtlyS3RWyj
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 15, 2020
KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse talked to the driver, who said he went to deliver a package and put on the e-break, which “gave out.” The van then rolled down a hill and into the house.
The van rolled over the gas meter, and Peoples Gas is on the scene.
Officials say the call came in around 5 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.
