PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene after an Amazon delivery van rolled down a hill and crashed into a home in Mt. Washington.

The van hit a house and another car on Virginia Avenue on Thursday. Police say two women and a dog inside the home got out safely.

#BREAKING: an Amazon van appears to have gone into this home on Virginia Avenue in Mt. Washington. The airbags in the van deployed. A silver Chevrolet also appears to have damage. We’re working to find out how this happened. pic.twitter.com/OtlyS3RWyj — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 15, 2020

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse talked to the driver, who said he went to deliver a package and put on the e-break, which “gave out.” The van then rolled down a hill and into the house.

The van rolled over the gas meter, and Peoples Gas is on the scene.

Officials say the call came in around 5 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.