PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pandemic is adding yet another obstacle for many families this year.

While many struggle to feed their loved ones and pay their bills, the option to buy warm clothing for winter has become almost impossible.

“Everyone is just filled with anxiety these days,” said Leslie Bates, a volunteer.

Many are having to choose between buying food for their families or staying warm.

“People, finally, their subsidy check has run out, their unemployment is reduced and is running out,” said Carole Bailey, of the East End Cooperative Ministry in East Liberty.

That is leading them to the East End Cooperative Ministry.

Right now, they are holding their annual coat drive, where people can grab a jacket and other items of clothing for free.

“We’ve seen lines out the door everyday,” said Bailey.

Eugene Young brought his brother, Paul, who lives in a nursing home, into the ministry today. He tells KDKA’s Lindsay Ward taht they needed the extra help.

“The community looks for this type of thing. If they take it away it leaves a lot of people without,” said Eugene Young.

More than 1,000 coats were donated for the event.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to be helpful and just to realize that you’re making a difference,” said Bates.

The coat drive will continue into Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.