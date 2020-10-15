By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The former Washington County clerk of courts pleaded guilty to stealing almost $100,000 of taxpayer money.

Frank Scandale admitted to pocketing 24 deposits that should have gone into the county’s bank account. Scandale will serve two years on house arrest and seven years probation. He will have to pay more than $100,000.

He pleaded guilty to theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking, and misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions.

“Mr. Scandale broke the law and the oath he took on behalf of the people of Washington County when he stole nearly $100,000 from the public,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release. “As a public official, Mr. Scandale had a duty to serve with integrity, and instead he admitted in court to violating the public’s trust. My office will continue to root out public corruption without fear or favor so we can have faith in the people who serve us.”