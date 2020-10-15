PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cold weather has arrived in western Pennsylvania.
According to the National Weather Service, a freeze watch has been issued on Saturday morning for most of western Pennsylvania. The watch is from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Temperatures have the potential to drop near or below 32 degrees, the NWS said. Due to those temperatures, residents are urged to take action to protect sensitive plants.
KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin said:
“A freeze watch means that near-freezing temperatures are expected. Sometime Friday, the National Weather Service will change this to a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory, depending on the latest temperature forecast for Saturday morning. Either way, this could bring an end to any leftover plants in the garden that don’t like freezing temperatures.”
“Freeze Warnings and/or Frost Advisories are likely to be issued by tomorrow,” the National Weather Service said on Facebook.
