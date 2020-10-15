HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
March Madness, Frozen Four, and other NCAA tournaments are coming back to Pittsburgh.
Filed Under:college sports, Frozen Four, March Madness, NCAA Tournament, Pittsburgh Sports, PPG Paints Arena

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – March Madness is coming back to the ‘Burgh!

The NCAA is planning to use PPG Paints Arena for the first and second-round games of the Men’s Basketball tournament in 2024.

That’s in addition to the previously announced tournament games in 2022.

Along with March Madness, PPG Paints Arena will also host college hockey’s Frozen Four in spring 2021.

However, the NCAA isn’t just planning to use PPG Paints Arena here in Pittsburgh.

Over the next few years, local venues will also host the division two and division three championships for volleyball and basketball.

Also, the city is hosting the NCAA regionals in women’s gymnastics and bowling.

Comments