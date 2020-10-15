Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – March Madness is coming back to the ‘Burgh!
The NCAA is planning to use PPG Paints Arena for the first and second-round games of the Men’s Basketball tournament in 2024.
That’s in addition to the previously announced tournament games in 2022.
Along with March Madness, PPG Paints Arena will also host college hockey’s Frozen Four in spring 2021.
However, the NCAA isn’t just planning to use PPG Paints Arena here in Pittsburgh.
Over the next few years, local venues will also host the division two and division three championships for volleyball and basketball.
Also, the city is hosting the NCAA regionals in women’s gymnastics and bowling.
