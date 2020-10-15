By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,598 new cases of Coronavirus and 21 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 177,520 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 8-14, is 240,220 with 9,370 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 33,839 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,432.

There are 2,089,197 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 24,213 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,332 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 29,545 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,585 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,516 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

