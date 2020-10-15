By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s leading advocacy organization says long-term care providers need to ensure their residents are able to vote in next month’s election.

There are several changes to the state’s voting processes this year — some of them due to the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Association says that means it is more important than ever that long-term care facilities and nursing homes are equipped to handle mail-in, absentee and in-person voting for their residents.

The group held a briefing Thursday morning to discuss the importance of helping long-term care facility residents to vote.

“Long-term care residents have been uniquely impacted by both of these issues – the COVID-19 pandemic and the new voting guidelines – perhaps more than any other population or demographic across the country,” PHCA President and CEO Zach Shamberg said.

Pennsylvania’s long-term care facilities are home to more than 50,000 voters.

