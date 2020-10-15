SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Caught by surprise and with nowhere to run, State Police, Westmoreland County detectives, and the South Greensburg Police combined forces in what they call a large drug seizure and arrest.

Investigators say the suspect is in custody.

Described as a dangerous man with a violent criminal past, Chyrone Lamar Rodgers has a good sized bump on his head, but that’s the least of his worries.

Rodgers, 32, is in the Westmoreland County Prison facing serious drug charges after State Police and other law enforcement agencies stormed his home along Broad Street in South Greensburg home.

It was there that police allegedly found 45 bricks of heroin, which is roughly 2,050 stamp bags with an approximate street value of around $20,000.

Police also allegedly discovered $2,000 in U.S. currency in a safe.

Two cell phones were also taken as evidence.

Rodgers is the focus of a long drug investigation, with law enforcement calling him the “100% distributor of heroin in our area.”

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti spoke with neighbors who watched the raid go down.

Neighbors say that when police streamed into the home, it was an absolute shock.

Neighbors also say it seemed like the people living there had a lot of friends who would be in and out on a regular basis.

That, along with several other things caught law enforcement’s attention

As for where the alleged heroin was discovered, investigators say Rodgers tried to keep it cool — literally.

“There was a book bag in the refrigerator and in that was the stamp bags of heroin. That’s where they were using as a secure location,” said Pa. State Police Trooper Stephen Limani.

State Police say the investigation into this alleged heroin ring is far from over, with Trooper Limani saying he wouldn’t be shocked if a few more arrests become tied in over the course of time.

Having been denied bond, Rodgers has a preliminary hearing set for October 27.