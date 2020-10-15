PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be a dry and mild morning before off and on rain showers move in this afternoon, evening, and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will tick down slowly over the afternoon as the rain showers move in.

Afternoon wind speeds will be near 20 miles per hour with gusts potentially topping 25 miles per hour.

Cooler weather moves in behind the cool front with highs in the mid-50s on Friday and Saturday. While the cooler air will just be moving in on Friday morning, the coldest temperatures won’t arrive until Friday night and Saturday morning.

Friday’s low will hit just before midnight with temperatures dipping just below 40 degrees.

Saturday morning’s temperatures will be near freezing across the area.

However, unseasonably warm weather returns briefly on Sunday, with another quick dip in temperatures on Monday.

The warmest days of the next seven are forecasted to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Highs both days are expected to roll into the 70s.

