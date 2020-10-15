HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KDKA) — Le’Veon Bell has reportedly found his new home.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Thursday that the running back is inking a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bell was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Bell was on the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season before signing a contract with the Jets.

