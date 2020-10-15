Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KDKA) — Le’Veon Bell has reportedly found his new home.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Thursday that the running back is inking a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Twitter was sleeping: Former Jets’ RB Le’Veon Bell is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a league source tells ESPN. Bell wanted to win a Super Bowl and believes Kansas City is the place to go to try to do it.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020
Bell was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday.
Bell was on the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season before signing a contract with the Jets.
