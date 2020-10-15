MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Sweet, hot, spicy, or maybe stuffed inside a banana pepper? When it comes to sausage, one family in McKees Rocks carries on a delicious tradition.

In honor of its 75th anniversary, the family invited KDKA’s Meghan Schiller inside. When asked what’s good at Ricci’s Italian Sausage, Ernie Ricci said, “Sausage!”

Ricci told KDKA that his grandmother and grandfather, Ernest and Stella Ricci, started making sausage in their little store on Island Avenue in McKees Rocks and that the recipe hasn’t changed.

Ricci’s offer numerous varieties of sausage, including hot sausage, sweet sausage, patties, and breakfast sausage.

Ricci’s is celebrating its 75th anniversary. With the business having been founded in 1945, Ernie is the third generation.

His parents are still living and used to show up at the business. But at 89 years old, they have been isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s possible that you might have even had one of Ricci’s sausages and not know it. They’re sold at several popular Pittsburgh-area restaurants.

Chubbs in North Park has been a Ricci’s customer for almost 50 years, Fat Heads in South Side has been a customer for 22 years and Pasta Too in the South Hills has been a customer for 22 years.

Even Governor Tom Wolf sent the Ricci’s a fancy proclamation with a gold seal, congratulating them on 75 years of business.