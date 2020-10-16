By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 149 new Coronavirus cases Friday and six new deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 107 are confirmed from 1,385 PCR tests and 42 are probable. 28 of those probable cases are from positive antigen tests.
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 13,821 since March 14.
New cases range in age from 2 years to 94 years with a median age of 39 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests ranged from Oct. 7-15.
Of the six new deaths, two of the people were in their 70s and one was in their 80s. Three people were in their 90s.
Two of the new deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.
There have been 1,325 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 336 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 129 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The county-wide death toll stands at 403.
