Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Marco & Gizmo

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 9/25/20, Marco is about 14-16 weeks old. He came into the shelter by himself. He was in super, super bad shape. He was taken into a foster home that was able to give him hourly around the clock care!!

He is a busy, busy boy… very independent. He would do better in a home that has at least one other cat that will play with him. That is his main LOVE in life… PLAY PLAY PLAY. His foster mom said that when he gets tired and ready for a nap or bed, he cuddles up to her and then off he goes again.

He is now in a different foster home with other foster kittens, adult cats and large and small dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt Marco, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Gizmo lost both his family members in a short period. He is an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix.

Gizmo can be very sweet when he becomes attached. However, can be snippy with people he does not know.

Gizmo would be best in a home with one or two adults. He is not used to kids at all and not a good fit with other dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt Gizmo, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

